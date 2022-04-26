UrduPoint.com

IT, Maritime Affairs Ministers Call On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:49 PM

IT, maritime affairs ministers call on prime minister

Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation.

They also agreed to work in cooperation with all political parties to achieve democratic stability as well as for the public welfare.

More Stories From Pakistan

