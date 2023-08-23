Open Menu

IT Minister Affirms Commitment To Foster Progress In IT And Telecom Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif on Wednesday reaffirmed the Ministry's unwavering commitment to driving progress in Pakistan's Information Technology and Telecom sector

In a statement, he acknowledged the Pakistan's significant presence as the seventh-largest mobile phone market worldwide. With 190 million mobile phones in usage, he said, the country demonstrates a robust mobile phone landscape.

Dr. Umar Saif expressed the government's ambition to promote the manufacturing of affordable and high-quality mobile phones within Pakistan.

He explained that this strategic move aimed to reduce the reliance on mobile phone imports, thereby curbing the outflow of foreign exchange.

The minister highlighted that this initiative holds the potential to generate employment opportunities at the local level while also propelling Pakistan's high-tech industry forward.

He further elaborated on the benefits of local mobile phone production, emphasizing that it would not only address the growing demand for mobile devices but also stimulate the country's economy.

Dr. Umar Saif stressed that supporting local manufacturing aligns with the government's vision of self-reliance and economic growth.

