IT Minister, CEO Karandaaz discuss collaborate in steering Pakistan towards digital economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif and CEO Karandaaz, Waqas Ul Hassan discussed collaborating methods in steering Pakistan towards a digital economy.

During a meeting between the minister and the CEO of Karandaaz decided to introduce a digital payment system into the country's economy.

Dr. Umar Saif expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, emphasizing that Karandaaz and State Bank of Pakistan have successfully implemented a payment system that nearly 30 million people are currently using.

This collaboration aims to propel Pakistan towards a digitized economy where digital payments will become the norm, enabling people to make purchases conveniently.

In this transformative endeavour, he said, the cash will gradually give way to digital payments, making it easier for citizens to conduct transactions and participate in the digital economy.

The minister said the initiative is poised to have a significant impact on Pakistan's economic landscape, heralding the dawn of a digital era.