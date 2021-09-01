UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:38 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday chaired the 12th meeting of Prime Minister's Taskforce on IT & Telecom here

The meeting discussed matters related to spectrum auction, connectivity and fibrillation.

Secretary Ministry IT Dr Sohail Rajput, Chairman Barkan Saeed and Managing Director Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) Osman Nasir were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Addressing the meeting, Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that strong directions were being issued for bringing improvements in mobile network and internet services in the country.

"More steps will be taken for skill development and branding Pakistan in the world," he said.

He said positive results were coming following implementation of Taskforce proposals.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting expressed complete satisfaction on all the initiatives of Ministry of IT & Telecom.

The meeting was also given detailed briefing on steps for development of IT and Telecom sector besides different policies.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of ministry of IT.

