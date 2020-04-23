UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Directs CEO Of USF To Expedite Work Of Laying Fiber Optics Cable

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:50 PM

IT Minister directs CEO of USF to expedite work of laying fiber optics cable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Thursday directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry to expedite work on projects of laying fiber optics cable.

The CEO during a meeting also briefed the minister about the working and projects of the USF being carried out various parts of the country, said a press release issued here.

The CEO apprised the minister that the USF had awarded contracts of eight projects in the current financial year so far for the provision of hi-speed broadband services in unserved areas of the country and the contract of two more projects would be awarded in the end of current financial year.

He said that in next financial year, contracts of 15 projects would be awarded for provision of mobile broadband and hi-speed internet in unserved areas.

Syed Amin Ul Haq lauded the performance of Universal Service Fund and emphasized the need of maintaining transparency and merit while awarding contracts for providing broadband services.

He also directed CEO USF to expedite the work on the projects of laying fiber optics cable.

Meanwhile, MD Telecom Foundation (TF) Zooma Mohiuddin also called on the minister and briefed him about the working and projects of the TF.

Managing Director National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Brig (R ) Viqar Rashid Khan also met with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

