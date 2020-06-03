IT Minister directs for speedy completion of IT Park

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq Wednesday issued directions for speedy completion of Information Technology Park "The work on the IT Park project must be completed in transparent manner" he issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding IT Park Islamabad project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq Wednesday issued directions for speedy completion of Information Technology Park "The work on the IT Park project must be completed in transparent manner" he issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding IT Park Islamabad project.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui also attended the meeting, said a news release.

During meeting, the minister was briefed about the detail engineering and ICT design of the IT Park to be built at Chak Shazad, Islamabad.

The minister directed to install solar electric light poles in the parking area of the IT Park for the efficient utilization of energy.

Solar panels can also be installed in the rooftop of the IT Park building to utilize renewable energy, he said.

Earlier, the chair was informed that the IT Park Islamabad will consist of twelve storey (10 storey above and 2 storey underground) self-contained buildings and will act as a state- of-art facility and part of the enabling environment to foster collaboration, innovation and product development.

Meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB).