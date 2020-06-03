UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Minister Directs For Speedy Completion Of IT Park

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:58 PM

IT Minister directs for speedy completion of IT Park

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq Wednesday issued directions for speedy completion of Information Technology Park "The work on the IT Park project must be completed in transparent manner" he issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding IT Park Islamabad project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq Wednesday issued directions for speedy completion of Information Technology Park "The work on the IT Park project must be completed in transparent manner" he issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding IT Park Islamabad project.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui also attended the meeting, said a news release.

During meeting, the minister was briefed about the detail engineering and ICT design of the IT Park to be built at Chak Shazad, Islamabad.

The minister directed to install solar electric light poles in the parking area of the IT Park for the efficient utilization of energy.

Solar panels can also be installed in the rooftop of the IT Park building to utilize renewable energy, he said.

Earlier, the chair was informed that the IT Park Islamabad will consist of twelve storey (10 storey above and 2 storey underground) self-contained buildings and will act as a state- of-art facility and part of the enabling environment to foster collaboration, innovation and product development.

Meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

49 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

1 hour ago

US to Deliver Second Batch of 150 Ventilators to R ..

3 minutes ago

7231 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.