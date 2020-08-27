IT minister discusses post-rain situation in Karachi with CM, governor

Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday telephoned Sindh Governor, Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and discussed the situation emerged in Karachi after the recent rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday telephoned Sindh Governor, Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and discussed the situation emerged in Karachi after the recent rains.

During discussion with Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal , the minister said that the people and traders of Karachi city were on the verge of disaster and it was inevitable to declare the metropolitan a calamity-hit area.

He was of the view that it was the prime responsibility of the Federal and provincial governments to address problems of the citizens and provide assistance to the people affected by heavy rains and floods.

The minister asked the provincial and federal governments to intensify relief activities in the areas affected by the recent rains.

He said it was the high time for all political parties to go beyond political affiliation and serve the people.

The minister stressed the need for early drainage of water from roads and streets and clearing of choked points on emergency basis in the city.

Syed Amin ul Haque said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had activated the Army, NDMA and federal agencies to provide relief to citizens of Karachi.

The Minister said that long term strategy was required to address the issues of people living in the business hub.