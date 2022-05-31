UrduPoint.com

IT Minister For Expediting Process Of Giving Cash Rewards To Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:08 PM

IT Minister for expediting process of giving cash rewards to industry

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday directed to expedite the process of giving cash rewards to the IT companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday directed to expedite the process of giving cash rewards to the IT companies.

Presiding over the 51st board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), he also gave the directions for setting a time-line in this regards.

The meeting, which discussed matters related to IT exports and financial incentives disbursement to IT firms & IT exporters, was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT Mohsan Mushtaq and others.

Pakistan Software Houses Association Chairman Badar Khushnood joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting also discussed the issues faced by IT companies and freelancers in detail.

During the meeting, IT Minister Amin appreciated the Skills Programmes of PSEB and directed its management to increase ratio of women in such projects.

"The empowerment of women is chief motto of Ministry of IT &Telecom," he remarked.

Earlier, Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the meeting about Skills Programs including IT Industry Boot Camp Programme, IT Industry-Academia Bridge Programme and Soft Skills Development Programme.

The meeting also approved establishing Sales Launch Pad at Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minutes of the 50th BoD meeting of PSEB were also approved in the meeting.

