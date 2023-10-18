Open Menu

IT Minister Hold Meeting With Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 10:36 PM

IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday held a meeting with the Head of Cyber Security of UAE, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, at GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday held a meeting with the Head of Cyber Security of UAE, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, at GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to explore collaboration and close coordination of Pakistan's newly created CERTs and the UAE Cyber Security Authority, said a news release.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for IT also met with the regional GM of IBM. The two sides agreed to work jointly to expand IBM global consulting centre of excellence in Pakistan and to train Pakistani professionals in enterprise platforms like IBM web-sphere and IBM Watson.

Dr Umar Saif also held a meeting with the delegation led by the state of California.

In the meeting with the GM of Cisco, it was decided that both the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Cisco will work together to expand the Cisco networking academies in Pakistan to create more Cisco certificates professionals and jointly establish a Cisco incubator in Pakistan for professionals to develop networking and enterprise products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Dubai Enterprise General Motors Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Baloc ..

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

1 minute ago
 Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

23 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

23 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

5 minutes ago
 Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

1 minute ago
LESCO recovers Rs 21.5m from 622 defaulters on 35t ..

LESCO recovers Rs 21.5m from 622 defaulters on 35th day of recovery campaign

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony held regarding Disaster Risk Reduction at ..

Ceremony held regarding Disaster Risk Reduction at SBKWU

5 minutes ago
 Maulana Azad urges int’l community to unite for ..

Maulana Azad urges int’l community to unite for Palestinian freedom, peace

6 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

54 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

54 minutes ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan