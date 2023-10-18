IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday held a meeting with the Head of Cyber Security of UAE, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, at GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday held a meeting with the Head of Cyber Security of UAE, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, at GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to explore collaboration and close coordination of Pakistan's newly created CERTs and the UAE Cyber Security Authority, said a news release.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for IT also met with the regional GM of IBM. The two sides agreed to work jointly to expand IBM global consulting centre of excellence in Pakistan and to train Pakistani professionals in enterprise platforms like IBM web-sphere and IBM Watson.

Dr Umar Saif also held a meeting with the delegation led by the state of California.

In the meeting with the GM of Cisco, it was decided that both the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Cisco will work together to expand the Cisco networking academies in Pakistan to create more Cisco certificates professionals and jointly establish a Cisco incubator in Pakistan for professionals to develop networking and enterprise products.