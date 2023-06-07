UrduPoint.com

IT Minister, Huawei Delegation Discusses Digital Future Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque and a delegation of Huawei Pakistan, led by CEO Ethan Sun here on Wednesday discussed various important topics, including emerging technologies, the digital future of Pakistan, and the improvement of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the economy of the country

During the meeting, it was announced that Huawei Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MOITT), will be launching the Training on Capability Improvement Program, said a news release.

This initiative aims to further develop the skills and capabilities of individuals in the ICT sector.

In addition to the minister and the Huawei delegation, the meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sadiq Iftikhar, Member Telecom Omar Malik, Director General to Minister Aftab Rashid, Director General of International Coordination Jawad Sherazi, Deputy CEO of Huawei Ahmed Bilal Masud, and other officials from the company.

