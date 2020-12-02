IT Minister inaugurates transfer of digitization

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday visited Telecom Foundation Headquarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday visited Telecom Foundation Headquarter.

The minister has launched the initiative of Telecom Foundation (TF) Group transfer to digitization, said a press release.

He said that Telecom Foundation strategic plan is commendable.

He said that digitization of Telecom Foundation Group was as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Telecom Foundation expedite work on transfer of offices, schools network to digital system, adding that establishment of schools in backward areas very important and directed to establish more schools.

He said that all the projects would be completed transparently. He said that during current fiscal year, IT export would increase by 43.55 per cent. He said that steps being taken for increase in the IT sector.