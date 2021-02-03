UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Invites Germany's Telecom Companies For Investment In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Wednesday invited Germany IT and Telecom companies to invest in Pakistan.

"IT and Telecom companies of Germany must invest in Pakistan as environment for investment in Pakistan is conducive" the minister expressed these views during a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, said a news release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecommunication sector. The minister said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Germany and wanted to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and Telecom. He said that steps are underway for fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision.

He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom was taking strong initiatives for the development of IT and Telecom sector, adding that IT & Telecom sector of Pakistan has great potential.

The minister said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances surged to US $958 million at growth rate of 40 % during July –December of FY 2020-21 in comparison to same period of last financial year.

Ambassador of Germany appreciated the role of Minister of IT & Telecom regarding digitalization and for the development of IT and telecom sector of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque held virtual meeting with Director International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-BDT Doreen Bogdan-Martin During meeting they discussed about connectivity and telecommunication services.

While talking to ITU Director, the minister said that his ministry was fully committed to end the digital divide between urban and rural areas of the country.

Steps are being taken through Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

He said that the empowerment of women and youth is the motto of the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom fully support ITU's proposed agenda to launch initiatives like Giga and Smart Villages in Pakistan. Ministry of IT is committed to play its due role as a focal ministry to engage with all the stakeholders to spearhead the implementation of ITU's initiatives in Pakistan.

