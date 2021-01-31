UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Lauds FBR's Initiative Of Adopting Definition Of IT/ITES Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:40 PM

IT Minister lauds FBR's initiative of adopting definition of IT/ITES sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has appreciated Federal board of Revenue's recent initiative of adopting definition of IT/ITES sector as defining the scope for an IT Company or ITES Company in tax regime was need of the hour.

This positive news has a great value for sector which has posted 40% growth rate in IT Exports Remittances during July-December for current Financial Year amounting USD 958 million, in comparison to remittances of USD 684 million posted for first half of last financial year, said a news release.

Ministry of IT & Telecommunication has been raising this concern with FBR in the past, and inclusion of subject definition is a welcoming step for the sector.

In these difficult economic times when whole globe is facing crisis due to COVID-19's unprecedented impact on global economics, Pakistan's IT growth is on positive trajectory surpassing every traditional sector's growth figures contributing immensely in bringing Pakistan on the growth path.

