IT Minister Lauds NTC Performance

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:23 PM

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday lauded the performance of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) while congratulating its management for phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure for public sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday lauded the performance of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) while congratulating its management for phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure for public sector.

The minister expressed these views during his visit to National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters, said a news release.

He said that the security of the defense installations must be made better. He said that NTC should also extend its outreach to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

The Minister said his ministry was taking steps for the provision of broadband services in far-flung areas of the country.

He appreciated MD NTC for his leadership and management during Covid-19 Pandemic and assured his full support.

On behalf of NTC Management and Staff, Managing Director NTC, Brig (Retd) Waqar Rashid Khan briefed the minister on the major achievements made by it during the past six years with special emphasis on the measures adopted during Covid-19 Pandemic.

MD NTC also informed the minister about the establishment of NTC cloud based Tier-III, ISO 27001 certified National Data center in a record time of five months and provision of Telecom/ ICT services during COVID-19.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, NTC National Data Centre acted as the main platform for hosting all the systems/Web/Mobile applications developed for data acquisition and data analysis that assisted NCOC and other policy/decision makers for taking appropriate corrective measures, he added.

The Minister was informed that NTC was also providing video conference system for holding important meetings of the PM, Cabinet, ECC and NCOC etc. So far, over 429 video meetings have been arranged by NTC flawlessly.

He said that NTC has achieved unprecedented record growth and performance in the field of operation, technical, finance and administration.

NTC International Gateway Exchange (IGE), he said, has earned approx US$ 18 millions (Foreign Exchange) since April 2015.

NTC almost doubled its revenue since 2013 i.e. from Rs 2.4 billion FY 2013-14 to Rs. 4.2 billion in Financial Year 2019-20.

