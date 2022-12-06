UrduPoint.com

IT Minister Meets MBBS Topper Hafiz Waleed

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 12:52 AM

IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid met MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed Malik at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), here on Monday.

He presented him with a shield for outstanding academic performance. Hafiz Waleed has won 29 medals (27 Gold & 2 Silver).

"Hafiz Waleed has brought honour to the country. Hardworking and passionate young people like him are an asset for the nation," remarked Dr. Arslan Khalid. Pakistan's youth is talented and the government is fully committed to supporting them by creating opportunities that foster both learning and skills, he said and assured him of Punjab government's complete support for his future.

Dr. Arslan Khalid further said that it is PTI's manifesto to empower the youth. "The PTI government has taken practical steps to enable the youth to stand on their own feet," he added.

Hafiz Waleed said, "The credit for my success goes to parents and friends for their support." He said that serving his country is the aim of his life.

