IT minister, MNA call on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of the country and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas, the PM Office said in a statement.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema were also present.