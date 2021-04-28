UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Seeks Korea's Help In Smart Phones' Manufacturing

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

IT minister seeks Korea's help in smart phones' manufacturing

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday sought Korean assistance in manufacturing and assembling of smart phones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday sought Korean assistance in manufacturing and assembling of smart phones in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Korean ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo, who called on him here, a news release said.

"Pakistan wants to get benefits from the experience of Korea in the field of IT," the minister said and urged Korea to support Pakistan in smart phones manufacturing and assembling.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters related to mutual interests and agreed "to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of IT and Telecom." The minister said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Korea.

He said the Ministry of IT & Telecom was taking all possible measures to promote digitalization in the country, adding Pakistan's IT & Telecom sector was progressing at a fast pace.

Amin Ul Haque said Pakistan's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances had surged to $1.512 billion at a growth rate of 43.59 percent during July-March of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $1.053 billion during same period of the last financial year.

He said the ministry was committed to providing telecom service across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

He said IT & Telecom companies of Korea could invest in Pakistan as atmosphere for foreign investment in Pakistan was conducive.

He said exchange of IT professionals and startups between the two countries was also vital.

The envoy said Korea wanted to establish information excess center in Pakistan and the Ministry's efforts for promotion of IT and Telecommunication sector in the country.

