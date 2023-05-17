UrduPoint.com

IT Minister Stresses Importance Of High-speed Access To Internet By Every Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 11:00 AM

IT minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Wednesday stressed for importance to make easy access to high-speed internet a right for every citizen.

Talking to a private news channel, he said on 9th May, the suspension of mobile data services had incurred financial losses caused to the national exchequer and private businesses, adding, the use of illegal VPN to access blocked sites was not the solution to the problem and people need to be broadminded.

"Connectivity provides a life-changing opportunity to connect more people and businesses with the services and supports they need to succeed and compete in a global economy", he added.

"Today, technology forms a major part of our lives not only in personal but in the professional sphere as well," Amin said.

The IT minister said under the law, "we will ban the live streaming of extremist, hateful, obscene and violent content on social media platforms" and would remove content against Pakistan's integrity and defence.

