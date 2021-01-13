IT minister Syed Amin Ul Haque, acting Secretary General DCO discuss , digitalization, digital economy

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and acting Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Ms. Deemah Alyahya on Wednesday discussed matters related to digitalization and digital economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 )

The minister said that Pakistan has good relations with all the DCO member countries, said a news release.

"Government of Pakistan will fully cooperate with DCO member countries in achieving the organization's goals", he said.

He said that collaboration among DCO member countries regarding digital transformation is vital, and the empowerment of youth especially women is the topmost priority of the present government.

Acting Secretary General DCO apprised the minister for about future working plan of the organization.

The DCO's founding members are Bahrain, Jordon, Kuwait, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It is focused on digital economy and aims to strengthen collaboration among member nations.