IT Minister to attend launching ceremony of NIC Hyderabad on Sept.12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque will visit Hyderabad on Monday (Sept 12) to attend the launching ceremony of National Incubation Centre (NIC).

According to a schedule issued by the media consultant of the ministry of IT & Telecom, the minister would be the chief guest of the ceremony to be held at Sindh University's Elsa Qazi Campus (old campus) Hyderabad at about 6:00 pm.