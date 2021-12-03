UrduPoint.com

IT Minister To Visit KCCI On Friday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

IT minister to visit KCCI on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Ameen-ul-Haq will visit Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday to discuss the matters relating to his ministry.

The KCCI, being the largest chamber of the country, is the best forum to promote IT and telecom as the world is fast moving towards digitalization.

Over last couple of years, IT in Pakistan has witnessed significant progress in public and private sectors with very bright prospects in future. After textile industry, IT was the leading export sector last year.

