IT Minister urges provinces to implement Cloud Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Wednesday urged provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to implement the Cloud Policy.

The approval of Cloud Policy by the Federal cabinet was a great success and the objective of the Cloud Policy was to make things better, said Syed Amin Ul Haque while chairing a meeting regarding the implementation of Cloud Policy, said a news release.

Authorities from four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan attended the meeting through video link. Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, Managing Director Pakistan Software Export board Osman Nasir, and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

The minister said implementation of Cloud Policy by all the provinces including AJK and GB was vital.

Investment in the country would increase following the implementation of the Cloud Policy, he added.

The Federal Minister for IT said data would not only be secured by the implementation of Cloud Policy but would also be helpful for transparency.

He said issues of connectivity in AJK and GB would be resolved on priority.

Steps were underway for improving connectivity in Balochistan, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Information Technology Dr. Sohail Rajput emphasized upon aligning the Cloud Policy of each province including AJK and GB with the Cloud Policy of Federation.

Authorities of Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, AJK and GB agreed to implement the Cloud Policy while Sindh expressed conditional consent in this regard.