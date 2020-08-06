UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Visits National Incubation Center

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Syed Amin ul Haque here on Thursday visited the National Incubation Center (NIC).

The NIC,funded and set up by Ignite, is being managed by TeamUp in collaboration with Jazz.

During the visit, the IT Minister met with the owners of startups incubated in the center, said a press release issued here.

He said the start-up ecosystem was on the rise in the country, mainly due to recent inclusion of numerous innovations hubs, incubation centers and venture capital funds.

"These incubation spaces will help us built a knowledge-based economy and help build a progressive and Digital Pakistan," he remarked.

The minister noted that the startups had been creating jobs, empowering the underprivileged communities and making Pakistan technologically-enabled.

He said the Ministry of IT was focusing on the uplift of youth and committed to equip them with digital skills.

The youth of Pakistan had great talent, he added.

Ignite Chief Executive Officer Junaid Imam said over 60 per cent of the country's population comprised of youth.

"They are the future. Ease of doing business, developing makers spaces, giving them access to international venture capitalists (VCs) will help them accelerate their ideas."He said the ultimate idea was to instill an entrepreneurial mindset across the country so that youth was self-employed besides creating job opportunities.

