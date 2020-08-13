UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Visits NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

Head NCOC and Minister Asad Umar welcomed Syed Amin Ul Haque on his arrival at NCOC, said a news release.

Head NCOC and Asad Umar and Minister for IT exchanged views on matters related to information technology on the occasion.

Asad Umar appreciated the role of Ministry of IT and its technological assistance to NCOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that all the departments of the government are working as team during Coronavirus pandemic, and Ministry of IT is playing its role as its national duty.

He said that websites, mobile applications and digital platforms were formulated for NCOC in record time period.

The minister his ministry is playing its effective role for the digitalization.

Earlier, Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque visited different sections of the NCOC.

