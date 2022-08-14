(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque visited the mausoleum of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich homages on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday.

He laid a floral wreath and offered fateha.

He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people.

Later, he inked his impressions in the visitors' book.