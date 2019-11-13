UrduPoint.com
IT Minister Visits U Microfinance Bank Ltd Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the U Microfinance Bank Ltd Headquarters here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the U Microfinance Bank Ltd Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The CEO U Bank welcomed the Federal Minister for IT at U Bank headquarters. The The minister chaired the briefing at the U Bank where CEO U Bank briefed him about the U Bank's operating infrastructure and its goals.

The Federal Minister was apprised that the bank had a network of over 200 branches and touch-points, across 160 cities and rural areas in Pakistan and offered a wide range of microfinance loans, deposit products and branchless banking solutions.

U Bank's branchless banking offers services under the banner of U Paisa in collaboration with Ufone (Pak Telecom Mobile Limited).

The CEO apprised that the U Bank had embarked upon the journey towards becoming a digital bank that was prepared to deliver value and services via technology, enabling it to potentially become one of the most accessible banks in the country.

The Minister lauded the Bank management team for remarkable turn-around story of the U Bank, the PTCL owned subsidiary and discussed the government and bank's mutual agenda to achieve the greater social and financial inclusion in Pakistan.

