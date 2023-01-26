UrduPoint.com

IT Minister Vows To Resolve IT Industry Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IT minister vows to resolve IT industry issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday resolved to address issues of the IT industry which has a vital role in the country's economic growth.

The minister said this in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), said a news release.

He said both the ministry and P@SHA would have to work effectively in light of the prime minister's directives for the promotion of Pakistan's IT industry. The IT ministry would continue supporting the industry and P@SHA, he added.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said the IT ministry was fully aware of the issues faced by the industry and departmental hurdles. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be apprised in this regard soon, he added.

P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan thanked the minister for his support and cooperation to the IT industry and said the cooperation of the relevant departments was imperative to achieve its targets including $15 billion export.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Joint Secretary Aftab Rashid and member of P@SHA Central Executive Committee Khurram Rahat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Rashid Zohaib Khan Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic net profit rises 51% to AED1.24bn ..

Emirates Islamic net profit rises 51% to AED1.24bn in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability a springboard for global cl ..

Year of Sustainability a springboard for global climate action: UICCA Executive ..

31 minutes ago
 1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch ..

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up program ..

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to include new publicatio ..

Muslim Council of Elders to include new publications at Cairo International Book ..

1 hour ago
 DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades ..

DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.