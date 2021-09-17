IT ministry all set to run developmental projects: Amin-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Thursday said that the IT ministry was ready to run developmental projects to make digital Pakistan on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the IT ministry was focusing to develop IT-based infrastructure in far-flung areas of the country especially in Balochistan which was a less developed province.

He said that the IT ministry bridging connectivity between road infrastructure and 3g,4g services.

Connectivity process had been initiated in small cities of Balochistan, which would provide opportunities for e-commerce and e-governance for youths, he added.

Aiming to vanish deprivation from the province IT-based projects have been initiated to enhance capacity building to youths in far-flung areas and to provide every facility at their doorstep.

He vowed to complete all projects within eighteen months time frame.

The minister said the IT ministry took the Covid-19 period as an opportunity rather than a challenge to complete projects to facilitate masses maximum.