IT ministry allocates $1.6 mln to construct building in NED Karachi for gaming, animation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has allocated an amount of $1.6 million to construct a building in NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi for gaming and animation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has allocated an amount of $1.6 million to construct a building in NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi for gaming and animation.

An official of the Ministry of IT said, that the Ministry is working towards the vision of the IT industry in 2050. In Pakistan, the investment in 2020 was just $75 million, which increased to $373 million in 2021-22. Similarly, after the ministry's efforts, the regulatory duty on mobile phones has been abolished since March 30.

He said that an agreement has been signed with Google for 45,000 scholarships, which will increase to 450,000 next year.

The upcoming scholarships will include a 40 per cent allocation for women. Previously, Google had provided only 15,000 scholarships last year, but the ministry interfered to increase the number through consultations.

He said that about 8 National Incubation Centers are currently functional in the country's major cities.

He said that the ministry's focus is to promote startups, gaming, and the animation industry in the country.