UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Ministry Approves Provision Of Broadband Services On KH, Establishing Of IT Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:28 PM

IT ministry approves provision of broadband services on KH, establishing of IT institutions

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has approved the provision of broadband services on Karakoram Highway and establishment of Information Technology institutions in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has approved the provision of broadband services on Karakoram Highway and establishment of Information Technology institutions in the country.

A recent meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP), chaired by Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, has approved the funds amount to Rs4.80 billion to carry out seven different projects throughout the country including Gilgit-Baltistan.

These approved projects would not only pave the way for fulfilling the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan vision but also ensure imparting training to over 22,000 budding professionals and create more than 5000 job opportunities.

The meeting was informed that the Special Communications Organization (SCO), the attached department of Ministry of IT, would spend Rs1580 million for provision of internet services and mobile connectivity in Diamer Bhasha dam site and its surrounding areas.

The meeting also approved project worth Rs 298 million under which a Technical Training Center would be established in Gilgit.

The meeting gave approval for a project worth Rs 651 million for setting up a National Testing Center for 5G Testing under National Information Technology board (NITB), while Rs 1944 million were approved for the cyber security project.

The meeting approved Rs143 million for formulating a program under Virtual University for bringing Pakistani degrees at par with of the countries, which were signatory of the Seoul accord, besides granting approval of Rs 367 million for National Freelance Training Program.

The secretary directed the quarters concerned for timely completion of all projects in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Internet Technology Mobile Dam Job Gilgit Baltistan Seoul SITE 5G Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

15 minutes ago

New EU Sanctions to Widen Divide With Russia at Ti ..

1 minute ago

Zulfi Bukhari calls masses to visit three-day Isla ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions in Auckl ..

1 minute ago

Tsunami Alert Canceled After 8.1 Earthquake in New ..

1 minute ago

Ishaq Dar asks ECP to initiate contempt proceeding ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.