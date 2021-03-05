IT ministry approves provision of broadband services on KH, establishing of IT institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has approved the provision of broadband services on Karakoram Highway and establishment of Information Technology institutions in the country.

A recent meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP), chaired by Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, has approved the funds amount to Rs4.80 billion to carry out seven different projects throughout the country including Gilgit-Baltistan.

These approved projects would not only pave the way for fulfilling the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan vision but also ensure imparting training to over 22,000 budding professionals and create more than 5000 job opportunities.

The meeting was informed that the Special Communications Organization (SCO), the attached department of Ministry of IT, would spend Rs1580 million for provision of internet services and mobile connectivity in Diamer Bhasha dam site and its surrounding areas.

The meeting also approved project worth Rs 298 million under which a Technical Training Center would be established in Gilgit.

The meeting gave approval for a project worth Rs 651 million for setting up a National Testing Center for 5G Testing under National Information Technology board (NITB), while Rs 1944 million were approved for the cyber security project.

The meeting approved Rs143 million for formulating a program under Virtual University for bringing Pakistani degrees at par with of the countries, which were signatory of the Seoul accord, besides granting approval of Rs 367 million for National Freelance Training Program.

The secretary directed the quarters concerned for timely completion of all projects in a transparent manner.