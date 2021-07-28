IT ministry completes preparations to auction additional spectrum: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul- Haque on Wednesday said that the ministry had completed preparations for auction of additional spectrum across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, the minister said, the Federal cabinet approved the spectrum auction in its meeting held on July 27 .

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, an additional spectrum was being auctioned for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

After the completion of this phase, he said, the quality of mobile networking and broadband services would also be improved in the hilly areas of Gilgit Baltistan and customers would enjoy uninterrupted services.

Amin said that necessary instructions had been issued to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for auction. The minister said that the goal of the ministry was to fulfill the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan Vision for which the basic requirement was to provide quality mobile and broadband services across the country.

In this regard, Amin said, networking projects worth Rs 32 billion were underway, while revolutionary steps were being taken in the field of IT to increase online activities.

He said, that to keep online data and important information of citizens and national institutions safe, the government had approved National Cyber Security Policy. Syed Amin-ul-Haq said that President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had full confidence in the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications as it was the only sector that was capable of stabilizing the country's economy and creating millions of decent jobs. He said Pakistan had achieved another milestone by exceeding the target of $ 2 billion in IT sector exports as of June 30, 2021.