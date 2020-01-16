IT ministry confident to introduce E-governance system in all ministries by year-end

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is confident to complete the task of introducing E-governance system in all ministries by end of the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is confident to complete the task of introducing E-governance system in all ministries by end of the current year.

"E-office system has so far been implemented in 31 ministries, including 48 departments, out of a total of 42 ministries," the IT ministry official told APP.

"Only 11 ministries and divisions of the Federal government have yet to adopt the e-office system, but they are committed to its implementation by the end of next year," he added.

The delay in the implementation of e-office systems in the leftover ministries was due to the unavailability of required infrastructure in several ministries and departments, as many of their officers were working in rented and temporary accommodations.

The procurement of required infrastructure was in the process and would "hopefully be completed by the end of the next year."The National Information Technology board (NITB), a department of the Ministry of Information and Technology and Telecom muni cations, is mandated to undertake e-government initiatives at federal ministries, divisions and departments, including an e-office system which helps shift from manual to a paperless electronic system.

The e-filing system in the e-office programme enables the electronic movement and tracking of files with the archival and retrieval of data.