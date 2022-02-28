IT ministry connects 25 mln people living over 12,000 Mauzas across Pakistan: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Monday said that his ministry through USF has connected 25 million people living over 12,000 Mauzas across Pakistan by contracting 65 projects worth Rs. 44 billion.

Addressing the GSMA Ministerial programme at Barcelona he said, the ministry of IT through USF will be providing High-Speed mobile Broadband access to approximately 2,7 million people in 4,109 unserved and underserved Muazas in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

He said that all the projects started under the Universal Service Fund (USF) of the IT Ministry will be completed on time, said a news release received here.

Due to better policies announced by the government, the number of phone subscribers has registered an increase of around 189 million from 160 million within the last 3 years, he informed. Besides, broadband subscribers have also witnessed a rise from 70 million to 110 million.

He said that the number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 108 million by the end of December 2021The number of broadband subscribers has reached 110 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 49.94 per cent, he added.