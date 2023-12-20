IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj operation

Hajj operations for pilgrims have been digitalized as Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has developed a mobile app in record time to facilitate Hajj Pilgrims

Caretaker Minister for IT Dr Umar Saif and Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed jointly launched the application developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Wednesday, said a statement

issued here.

Chief Executive Officer NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti briefed the participants about the application in the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif said that the process of digitalization has been accelerated in the country under the directions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The launch of Hajj application was a milestone in this connection, he said.

Highlighting the key features of the application Dr. Umar Saif said that the Application will enable pilgrims to register using the OTP received via SMS. Users will be provided with a unique ID, that is their CNIC and application number, he said.

He said pilgrims can view and update their personal information, including contact details and identification information. The application will enable Pilgrims to view their Hajj application status i.e (submitted, successful, unsuccessful, refunded) real time updates, he said.

He said the application will provide information that is collected from application form i.e personal information, group information, Mehram information, helper information, additional facilities, Hajj dues, nominee information, and applicant's bank account details.

Dr. Umar Saif further said that Pilgrims can access information about their Hajj group, including group members' details. The application will also enable pilgrims to view their Hajj training schedules, including dates, times, and locations.

The application will display flight details, including flight numbers, departure cities, dates, and times for both departure and return flights, present information about Makkah Mukarrmah and Madinah Munawarah accommodations, including sector, building, and room details.

Additionally, it will also provide information about the Maktab (camp) location. This application will allow pilgrims to check the status of their Hajj dues and refund statuses. Pilgrims can submit complaints, requests, and general inquiries, track and manage these requests efficiently.

The application is multilingual and allows pilgrims to switch to their preferred language for easy understanding and usage. At first two languages (English. Urdu) are added although the system will have the provision to add more languages.

Dr. Umar Saif said that the application has Offline maps feature that allows pilgrims to choose their destination with the shortest route. The application allows users to share their location. Multiple destinations can also be added to this application.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT and NITB and said that the need of the hour was to upgrade the existing system related to Hajj operations and adopt technology in day-to-day affairs.

The Hajj Application is the right answer, it will also help to know the true feelings of the pilgrims.

He said that with this application, the Hajj of 2024 will be digitalized, now the pilgrims will participate digitally in every process from submitting their application to paying hajj and returning home.

Aneeq Ahmed further said that the application will serve as a centralized platform, seamlessly integrating with the Ministry's existing systems. Its key objectives are to enhance the experience of Hajj pilgrims by providing easy access to essential information and services, streamline communication with the Ministry, and ensure real-time data synchronization.

This mobile application will serve as a one-stop solution for Hajj applicants and pilgrims, providing easy access to all relevant information and services.