IT Ministry Finalizes Data Protection Bill: Amin Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:37 PM

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday informed that data protection bill has been finalized by the Information Technology and Telecommunication Ministry for further approval

While chairing the special Committee on Data Protection, he said, that final draft of the bill will be tabled in Parliament after approval of law ministry and related forums.

The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders including trade's representatives.

The members of the committee appreciated efforts of the Ministry of IT for preparation of the Data Protection Bill.

The minister said that the main purpose of the bill was to protect the data of citizens and to prevent its use without permission.

He said that it was an attempt of the ministry to bring the unanimous bill in consultation of the public and other stakeholders.

Amin said, "The first priority in the Data Protection Bill is the protection of public and business entities and national security".

