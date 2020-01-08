IT ministry forms body to define roadmap for 5G Technology in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has constituted an advisory committee to define a roadmap for 5G Technology in Pakistan and finalize recommendations accordingly.

The body titled "5G Pakistan Plan Committee" would develop strategic plan androadmap to introduce latest technology in Pakistan by formulating working groups for "5G Spectrum Management, telecom infrastructure development and telecom regulations review including health, safety and 5G applications and use cases," says a press release.

The committee is consisted of members from Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Frequency Allocation board (FAB), PM Office SRIU (Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit), PM Task force on IT and Telecom, academia, cellular mobile operators and telecom vendors.