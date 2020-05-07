UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry Forwards Smartphones Manufacturing Summary To ECC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:07 PM

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has forwarded a summary to incentivize smartphones assembly leading to manufacturing in Pakistan to Cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The summary had been forwarded on the direction of Federal Minster for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, said a news release issued here Thursay.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that high smartphone availability and affordability was his Ministry's high priority for growth of telecom sector and achieving high mobile broadband penetration in the country.

He further observed that beginning with assembly, it was indispensable for the country to build local smartphone manufacturing capability with the objective of increasing foreign direct investment, foreign exchange savings on smartphone imports, earning foreign exchange by export.

The manufacturing of smartphone would create employment opportunities for local people. The steps would, he said, also promote growth of related support industries within the country like packaging material and smartphone accessories etc

