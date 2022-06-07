IT Ministry launches three more projects in 6 districts of Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministery of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MOITT) has launched three more projects worth Rs. 5 billion for 6 districts of Sindh to connect the people of the province to the digital world.

As per the project, USF was awarded the contracts to lay OFC in un-underserved districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, Kambar ShahdadKot, Hyderabad and Badin in Sindh.

These projects, worth over Rs. 5 billion, will connect a total of 207 towns and Union Councils (UCs) through 2,192 km of OFC, benefiting a population of 4.2 million residents in these areas, he said and added, this will play a huge role in the socio-economic well-being of the people by providing them with e-suite services in all sorts of life, said an official of the Ministry of IT.