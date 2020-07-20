UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry Making Efforts For Providing Digital Services In AJK, GB: Syed Amin

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque Monday said that his ministry making all-out efforts for providing digital services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur who called him, said a news release.

Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur apprised the minister about the difficulties being faced by residents of AJK and GB regarding internet and mobile phone networks.

Syed Amin Ul Haque told Ali Amin Gandapur that despite limited funds, the Ministry is making full efforts for providing digital services in AJK and GB like other parts of the country.

Number of projects are in final phases relating to provision of digital services in Azad Kashmir and GB and afterwards problems of the people of these areas will resolve, he added.

The minister said that 92 communication towers in GB are being transferred from 2G to 4g technology. Likewise 65 towers are being installed on Karakurm Highway after which networking issues of surrounding areas be addressed, he said.

Amin Ul Haque said that IT Park and community centre will be inaugurated in GB in next few days that will connect the masses of these areas to digital world.

Ali Amin Gandapur appreciated the projects of IT ministry and said that a joint strategy will be formulated against negative propaganda.

Earlier, Special Communication Organization (SCO) gave briefing regarding networking in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

