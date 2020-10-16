IT ministry, Microsoft jointly to explore investment avenues

The information technology (IT) ministry and Microsoft will work jointly to explore investment avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The information technology (IT) ministry and microsoft will work jointly to explore investment avenues.

This was agreed in a meeting between Microsoft Country Director for Pakistan Shahzad Khan and IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui here on Friday, said a press release.

IT secretary welcomed the Microsoft country director in his office and various digital initiatives and avenues for collaboration were discussed during the meeting.

Shoaib acknowledged the support extended by the Microsoft during the COVID-19. It was discussed during the meeting that possible investment avenues would be explored towards establishing support centers, cloud infrastructure and training programmes.

Such collaboration between IT ministry and Microsoft would help Pakistan in employment generation.

Shahzad appreciated the initiatives taken by the ministry to enhance the digital outreach in Pakistan according to the vision of digital Pakistan.

He also expressed his willingness to collaborate with Pakistan's government on different technological initiatives.

The meeting was concluded with a note that further engagements with Microsoft would be made to explore opportunities for enhancing mutual collaboration.

The meeting was also attended by IT Member Syed Junaid Imam and director.