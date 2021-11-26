IT ministry plans training programs to improve professionals' skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication will launch 'high-impact' training programs aimed at capacity building of professionals and Pakistani manpower, enabling them to meet international demands.

"Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication intends to launch High Impact Training Programs on various technologies through customized Boot-Camps across Pakistan in order to enhance skills level and match international demands," the ministry posted on it twitter handle.

The minister invited interested and qualified bidders to submit their proposals to conduct desired Intensive Training/ Training Boot-Boot-Camps on single stage - two envelopes procedure as per PPRA rules.

The bid should comprise of a single package containing two separate sealed envelopes." Each envelope shall separately contain one original and two copies of the financial proposal and the technical proposal."