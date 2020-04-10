UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Ministry Seeks Public Opinion On Draft Of "Personal Data Protection Bill-2020"

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

IT Ministry seeks public opinion on draft of

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has prepared a draft of the "Personal Data Protection Bill 2020" and sought the public opinion to make an effective legislation on the issue.

"On the direction of Federal Secretary MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, the officials of the Ministry have formulated the Draft Personal Data Protection Bill 2020 as privacy of personal data of an individual has become more relevant and important than ever before because of increasing use of ICT services in view of pandemic (COVID-19)", said a press release issued here on Friday.

In order to promote a broader collaborative process, the ministry has placed the draft Bill on its website for public opinion feedback from the stakeholders on the aforesaid bill for further enhancements.

The draft can be downloaded from Ministry website, while stakeholders can also share their point of views via email at info@moitt.gov.pk .

Related Topics

Technology 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

1 hour ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.