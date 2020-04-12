IT Ministry Seeks Public Opinion On Draft Of "Personal Data Protection Bill-2020"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has prepared a draft of the "Personal Data Protection Bill 2020" and sought the public opinion to make an effective legislation on the issue.

"On the direction of Federal Secretary MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, the officials of the Ministry have formulated the Draft Personal Data Protection Bill 2020 as privacy of personal data of an individual has become more relevant and important than ever before because of increasing use of ICT services in view of pandemic (COVID-19)", said a press release issued.

In order to promote a broader collaborative process, the ministry has placed the draft Bill on its website for public opinion feedback from the stakeholders on the aforesaid bill for further enhancements.

The draft can be downloaded from Ministry website, while stakeholders can also share their point of views via email at info@moitt.gov.pk .