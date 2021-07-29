UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry Set $3.2 Bln Export Target For FY: Senate Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Thursday that the ministry has set a $3.2 billion IT export target for the current financial year.

The secretary of IT while briefing the committee said that Pakistan has achieved a milestone by exceeding the target of $ 2 billion IT sector exports as of June 30, 2021.

"The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services have surged to the US $ 2.123 billion (largest exporter in services sector & highest net exporter with the US $1.573 billion in net exports) at a growth rate of 47,43% during FY 2020-21 in comparison to the US $ 1.440 billion during FY 2019-20," he said.

He expressed confidence that the target of $ 5 billion IT sector exports would be achieved by 2023. He said there was no doubt that the IT sector had a key role in strengthening the national economy and creating more job opportunities in the country.

The government has offered several incentives in taxes and procedures in the budget 2021-22 to encourage IT exports, He informed the committee that the National Broadband Policy was being finalized. He said that 5-G will be auctioned by 2023.

The Secretary IT informed the committee that there is a plan to register small IT companies in the stock market.

WhatsApp chat has end-to-end encryption but it can be hacked. " The ministry, he said, was also planning to create its own application.

Briefing on the CRS activities of mobile companies, the Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that so far telecom companies had sent 2 billion free-of-cost awareness messages to the public about COVID-19.

