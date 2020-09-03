IT Ministry starts working for spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started working to release/auction additional available frequency spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services and network expansion in the country.

The decision to auction additional available frequency spectrum had been taken on the direction of Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, said a news release.

The network expansion will facilitate better digital connectivity, online education, e-commerce etc.

Additional spectrum release/auction will help enhancement of 4g services and subscribers base which is necessary for the successful launch of 5G technology in the country