UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Ministry Starts Working For Spectrum Auction

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

IT Ministry starts working for spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started working to release/auction additional available frequency spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services and network expansion in the country.

The decision to auction additional available frequency spectrum had been taken on the direction of Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, said a news release.

The network expansion will facilitate better digital connectivity, online education, e-commerce etc.

Additional spectrum release/auction will help enhancement of 4g services and subscribers base which is necessary for the successful launch of 5G technology in the country

Related Topics

Technology Education Mobile 4G 5G

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.