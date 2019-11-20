UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry Submit A Report To Prime Minister Office On Initiatives For Public Welfare

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:32 PM

IT Ministry submit a report to Prime Minister office on initiatives for public welfare

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has submitted a report to the Prime Minister Office on the initiatives taken by it for the welfare of public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has submitted a report to the Prime Minister Office on the initiatives taken by it for the welfare of public.

In the report submitted by Ministry of IT, it is apprised that the National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar has introduced smart helmets for the coalmine workers, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

These smart helmets are equipped with the system that timely detect the presence of poisonous gases in coalmine, the report said.

