IT Ministry supporting Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is extending all possible support for the success of Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project.

"Objective of the programme is to empower the youth of the country, the project Innovation Challenge will be held for students of universities and colleges across the country," said an official of the Ministry of IT.

He said that the project will play a vital role to promote innovation and entrepreneural culture in the country. "The project is aimed at to benefit country's youth" he added.