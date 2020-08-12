IT Ministry taking steps for better, safe digital Pakistan: Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that Cyber Security is about the protection of individuals and organizations from cyber attacks.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication always try to take initiatives for better, safe and Digital Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the 3 days International "Online International Conference on Digitalization and Cyber Security : Challenges, opportunities and way forward" organized by Virtual University Pakistan.

The Minister said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is playing effective role for digital Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Cyberspace is a fifth-generation warfare domain and has recently sought an attention of many developed and developing countries as Cyber Security has led to widespread chaos in the digital world.

He said Cybercrimes have got importance in the digital era and has shaken the world through innovative and advanced tactics of attacks.

Pakistan is also facing cybercrime-related issues and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has already issued a special advisory, regarding potential and intended threats to Cyber Security which pose a serious concern for national security, he said.

He said Pakistan has tech-savvy youth and considering this fact Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has launched DigiSkills Training Program (DSTP) to equip the youth of Pakistan with technical skills to enable them to contribute in the economy of Pakistan.

This program has trained more than 1.2 million youth who are adding value in this sector.

Pakistan is now fourth largest freelance market and offering freelance services to multinational companies of the world, he said.

The Federal Minister congratulated Virtual University for organizing International Conference on Digitalization and Cyber Security and to gather intellectuals and IT professionals at a single platform to address challenges of this sector.