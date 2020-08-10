UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Ministry Taking Steps To Provide Broadband Services In Country Through USF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

IT Ministry taking steps to provide broadband services in country through USF

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain on Monday discussed issues related to digitalization, broadband IT exports and e-governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain on Monday discussed issues related to digitalization, broadband IT exports and e-governance.

The Minister said that his ministry was taking various steps to provide broadband services in the country through the IT Universal Service Fund (USF), said a press release.

He said that laying of fiber optics in remote areas and providing high-speed internet are also underway.

The Ministry of IT has set the target of taking IT exports up to US $5 billion in next three years.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain on the occasion said that the IT sector had played a key role in the development of the country.

He appreciated IT ministry for taking steps to enhancing the IT sector exports. He stressed the need for focusing on development of human resources.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Exports Billion

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga: Zimbabwe's 'conscient ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Chaman

5 minutes ago

National Minority Day to be observed on Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Baltimore Gas Blast Kills Woman, Two Seriously Inj ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.