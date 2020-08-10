IT Ministry taking steps to provide broadband services in country through USF

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain on Monday discussed issues related to digitalization, broadband IT exports and e-governance

The Minister said that his ministry was taking various steps to provide broadband services in the country through the IT Universal Service Fund (USF), said a press release.

He said that laying of fiber optics in remote areas and providing high-speed internet are also underway.

The Ministry of IT has set the target of taking IT exports up to US $5 billion in next three years.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain on the occasion said that the IT sector had played a key role in the development of the country.

He appreciated IT ministry for taking steps to enhancing the IT sector exports. He stressed the need for focusing on development of human resources.