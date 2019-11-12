IT Ministry, Telecom committed to digitally transforming country into knowledge based economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to digitally transforming the country into a knowledge based economy.

Addressing the H3C opening ceremony, he said that the event was yet another example of government's business friendly policies and Ministry of IT & Telecom's facilitative approach for attracting foreign investors in the technology sector.

"I must appreciate the management of H3C Company for realizing the potential of Pakistan as an emerging market and hope that it will grow its operation in the country on strategic level," he said.

The Minister said that Pakistan possesses immense potential specially in the information communication technology (ICT) sector and companies like Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson and Cisco have a majority of the global employees acquired from Pakistan which exactly explains the quality and ability of skilled human capital available on competitive basis for companies like H3C to utilize this potential not only for local consumption but also for its international operations.

Pakistan's ICT sector had surpassed US$10 billion mark with more than 74 million broadband users and tele density in excess of 76 percent, he said.

The reason why Pakistan was more responsive market to technological advancements is the overwhelming numbers of youth having more than 65 percent of the population between the ages of 15 and 40 and we want all the stakeholders to play their due part in early digital inclusion and financial inclusion of the people, he said.

In the end, the Minister offered best wishes to H3C for its future endeavors in Pakistan and assured that Government of Pakistan will continue to protect and facilitate all legit foreign investments in the country.